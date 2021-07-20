Whirlpool workers block rail tracks agst Naples closure (Di martedì 20 luglio 2021) Naples, JUL 20 - Whirlpool workers on Tuesday blocked the high - speed rail tracks at Naples' central station in protest at the US domestic appliance multinational's announced closure of its plant in ...Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
marcocantile : Draghi in visita al carcere e operai Whirlpool che quasi vengono caricati dalla polizia. E kestè... #operai… -
Il marketing delle città per gli smart worker, gli scioperi contro i licenziamenti e i lavoratori frammentati Linkiesta.it
Vertenza Whirlpool Napoli, dichiarazione del Presidente De LucaThe Whirlpool workers' march, promoted by the trade unions, after the announced closure of a factory in Naples for the next 1 November, Naples, 17 October 2019. About 200 workers were present. ANSA / ...
