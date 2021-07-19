GrillEye® Max is the ultimate gadget that monitors your food and notifies you on your smartphone when its ready | wherever you are!

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 19 luglio 2021) ATHENS, Greece, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/by G&C, the manufacturer of the Top Grilling and Smoking thermometers, launches the first Instant, Ultra-Precise Smart Thermometer forGrill or Smoker, worldwide. Temperature determines the flavor, tenderness, moisture and safety of meat, andMax measures it in the most accurate way! WithMax, the user only needs to: Once it has reached the desired temperature, it will send a notification informing the useris waiting for you!", no matter ...