EPI Health and MC2 Therapeutics announces U.S. Launch of Wynzora® Cream for Plaque Psoriasis (calcipotriene and betamethasone dipropionate w/w 0.005%/0.064%) (Di lunedì 19 luglio 2021) Now available: Wynzora® Cream (calcipotriene and betamethasone dipropionate, w/w 0.005%/0.064%) once-daily topical treatment of Plaque Psoriasis in adults 18 years of age or older introduces use of PAD™ Technology. · Wynzora is the first and only water-based Cream that uses PAD™ technology to help optimize the treatment of Plaque Psoriasis (ref. USPI) · For 95% of adult Psoriasis patients in the US a topical therapy is the first-line therapy used1 · When measured on a ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Isde: Impatto ambientale e rischio sanitario derivante dall'Arsenico nelle acque ad uso umano... modificando l'espressione genica e, nel lungo termine, l'assetto (epi)genetico di cellule, tessuti,...//www.who.int/water_sanitation_health/dwq/chemicals/arsenic.pdf?ua=1 La Regione Lazio sin dal 2003 ...
Presidente Tesei partecipa alla presentazione del piano strategico 2021 - 2026 dell'istituto zooprofilattico... Igiene urbana veterinaria, One health, Centri di Riferimento Regionale Patogeni Enterici, Ittiopatologia, Farmacovigilanza, Centro per Emergenze epidemiche e non epi - demiche. Oltre al ...
