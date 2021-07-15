Esri Releases New Predictive 2050 Global Land Cover Map (Di giovedì 15 luglio 2021) ... Calif.-(BUSINESS WIRE)- #ArcGIS - Esri , the Global leader in location intelligence, today announced it is releasing a new high - resolution, 2050 Global Land Cover map as part of the company's ...Leggi su 01net
Esri pubblica la nuova mappa predittiva della copertura globale del suolo per il 2050Esri, leader globale dell’intelligence territoriale, ha annunciato oggi la pubblicazione di una nuova mappa ad alta risoluzione della copertura globale del suolo per il 2050 nell’ambito dell’iniziativ ...
Esri Releases New Predictive 2050 Global Land Cover MapEsri, the global leader in location intelligence, today announced it is releasing a new high-resolution, 2050 global land cover map as part of the company’s Living Atlas. Built in partnership with Cla ...
