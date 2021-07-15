Appfire Acquires Spartez Software, Combining Next - Generation Product Offerings Across Visual Collaboration, Agile, IT Service Management, and DevOps (Di giovedì 15 luglio 2021) ...complex ideas in a Visual medium that can be shared by employees wherever they are working today is ... Inspired by the most popular estimation methods, it derives the best Scrum estimating practices ...Leggi su 01net
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Appfire Acquires
WyreStorm Selects Semtech's Market Leading AVX for New Extender SolutionSMTC - P Contacts Linh Dinh Semtech Corporation (408) 510 - 2704 ldinh@semtech.com Articoli correlati Appfire Acquires Spartez Software, Combining Next - Generation Product Offerings Across Visual ...
Appfire Acquires Spartez Software, Combining Next - Generation Product Offerings Across Visual Collaboration, Agile, IT Service Management, ...'Working with the impressive team at Spartez, Appfire will reimagine work within the enterprise, making it easier for customers embracing digital to innovate quickly and confidently.' Whiteboards is ...
Appfire AcquiresSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Appfire Acquires