LONGi has achieved several successes in patent dispute against Hanwha Q-Cells (Di mercoledì 14 luglio 2021) XI'AN, China, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/
On July 12, 2021, the final decision of the US court of appeals for the federal circuit upheld the ITC's original decision (No. 337-TA-1151). This once again confirmed that LONGi's products did not infringe on Hanwha Q-Cells' US patent 9,893,215B2, which fully consistent with LONGi's understanding of this patent. It follows LONGi's earlier success in invalidating this patent in another IPR proceeding of patent Trial and Appeal Board of the U.S. patent and Trademark Office ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
