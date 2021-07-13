ECOFIN to approve 12 NRRPs, including Italy's (Di martedì 13 luglio 2021) "The pre - financing will arrive in these 12 countries in the coming weeks and I think it is important that final approval comes exactly when the recovery is taking place because it will strengthen ...Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : ECOFIN approve
ECOFIN to approve 12 NRRPs, including Italy's"It is an important day," said Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni on his way into the ECOFIN meeting. "We have 12 NRRPs that have to be approved. "It is the real start of the Recovery Plan and the ...
ECOFIN to approve 12 NRRPs, including Italy's"It is an important day," said Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni on his way into the ECOFIN meeting. "We have 12 NRRPs that have to be approved. "It is the real start of the Recovery Plan and the ...
L'appello degli Stati Ue alla Commissione sul Recovery, "Faccia presto" AGI - Agenzia Italia
ECOFIN to approve 12 NRRPs, including Italy'sROME, JUL 13 - The EU's Economic and Financial Affairs Council (ECOFIN) on Tuesday is set to sign off on the 12 National Recovery and Resilience Plans (NRRP) that have so far had the green light from ...
ECOFIN approveSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : ECOFIN approve