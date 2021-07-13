ECOFIN to approve 12 NRRPs | including Italy' s

Era in scooter con il nipotino : Matteo Anastasio ucciso durante i ...Euro2020 Italia Inghilterra : Gli sportivi calciatori inglesi si ...Posso risparmiare sull’assicurazione auto?SCALA L'APICE DEL MOTORSPORT IN F1 2021: TRAILER DI LANCIOPass esplosivi di Red Dead Online pensati per i banditiLewis Hamilton e Max Verstappen in testa al gruppo - Rivelate le ...Trasloco economico e senza stress: la guidaLa Malattia segreta di Raffaella Carrà : la confessione di Milly ...Denise Pipitone : interrogato per ore l'ex fidanzato di Jessica ...Massimo Cacciari contro Renzi e Letta : Gli ha umiliati!Ultime Blog

"It is an important day," said Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni on his way into the ECOFIN meeting. "We have 12 NRRPs that have to be approved. "It is the real start of the Recovery Plan and the ...

"It is an important day," said Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni on his way into the ECOFIN meeting. "We have 12 NRRPs that have to be approved. "It is the real start of the Recovery Plan and the ...
ROME, JUL 13 - The EU's Economic and Financial Affairs Council (ECOFIN) on Tuesday is set to sign off on the 12 National Recovery and Resilience Plans (NRRP) that have so far had the green light from ...
