Broken Flames Teams With Producer Lucas A. Ferrara to Launch Film Fund For Writers at Cannes (EXCLUSIVE) (Di sabato 10 luglio 2021) The U.K.’s Broken Flames Prods. has entered into a partnership With Producer Lucas A. Ferrara to form a new Film Fund for Writers, it was revealed at Cannes on Friday. The Fund will provide an opportunity for emerging Writers to get their projects financed and produced, With the winner also receiving a monetary stipend. Writers may submit original previously unproduced scripts of up to 15 pages, which have a mental health focus. The winner will have ...Leggi su cityroma
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Broken Flames
Broken Flames Teams With Producer Lucas A. Ferrara to Launch Film Fund For Writers at Cannes (EXCLUSIVE)The U. K.'s Broken Flames Prods. has entered into a partnership with producer Lucas A. Ferrara to form a new film fund for writers, it was revealed at Cannes on Friday. The fund will provide an opportunity for ...
Oscar, l'Academy invita 395 nuovi membri: tra di loro, Robert Pattinson e Francesco Pegoretti...' 'Muñecas Rusas' Jing - Pin Yu - 'Leap,' 'Better Days' Costume Designers Lea Carlson - 'The Broken ...' 'The Sapphires' Lizzie Borden - 'Working Girls,' 'Born in Flames' Janicza Bravo - 'Zola,' 'Lemon' ...
Broken FlamesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Broken Flames