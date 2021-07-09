World's Most Advanced Autonomous Research Vehicle Completes Ocean Crossing from San Francisco to Hawaii (Di venerdì 9 luglio 2021) HONOLULU, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/



The uncrewed, Autonomous, Saildrone Surveyor will arrive in Hawaii today after a groundbreaking maiden voyage from San Francisco to Honolulu. While Ocean Crossings are nothing new for Saildrone's Autonomous surface Vehicles, the Saildrone Surveyor is a new, much larger class of Vehicle optimized for deep-Ocean mapping. During the 28-day voyage, the Saildrone Surveyor sailed 2,250 nautical miles and mapped 6,400 square nautical miles of seafloor. Using renewable wind and solar energy ...

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : World Most CORRECTING and REPLACING Artificial Intelligence Leader DataRobot to Host Morgantown Job Fair Tuesday, 7/13 Rowe Price, and World Innovation Lab. DataRobot was named to the Forbes 2020 Cloud 100 list and the Forbes 2019, 2020, and 2021 Most Promising AI Companies lists, and was named a Leader in the IDC ...

Cirrus Logic Announces Agreement to Acquire Lion Semiconductor ' Cirrus Logic excels in delivering advanced mixed - signal technologies to the industry's most demanding customers. We believe our world - class charging technology and innovative switched - ...

DN Capital, Early Backer of Auto1, Shazam and OLX, Launches New $350m Fund to Shape Post-pandemic World COMUNICATO STAMPA - Responsabilità editoriale di Business Wire DN Capital, Early Backer of Auto1, Shazam and OLX, Launches New $350m Fund to Shape Post-pandemic World ? Fund V ta ...

The World’s Best Bartender Has Been Crowned Simon Earley, Global Head of Diageo World Class, said: “Our first-ever virtual World Class Global Final has been a huge success and has resulted in one the most innovative and creative competitions we ...

