Iranian Diaspora Organizes Historic Online Event in Support of Democracy and Justice in Iran

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 9 luglio 2021)resistance leaders call for prosecution of Khamenei and Raisi for their role in the massacre of more than 30,000 political dissidents WASHINGTON, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/The largest internationaldedicated toand human rights in, the annual FreeWorld Summit, will livestream July 10-12 via social media and satellite television. Theis hosted byFreedom, the most extensive grassroots network forliberation. Following the success of last year'sthat hosted millions ...