(Di mercoledì 7 luglio 2021) ...more attractive "today is a necessity". Agriculture Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski said that, at the moment, "there is too much CAP inand too much cohesion in urban. "It ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : adopt long

ROME, JUL 7 - The European Commission has presented a- term strategy that aims to make the EU's rural areas "stronger, more connected, resilient and prosperous" by 2040. This vision features a platform for information exchange, incentives to create ...Although the initial investment is significant, organizations are more focused on the- term benefits of these technologies and hence, they are keen toadvanced technologies. 2. ...ROME, JUL 7 - The European Commission has presented a long-term strategy that aims to make the EU's rural areas "stronger, more connected, resilient and prosperous" by 2040. This vision features a pla ...