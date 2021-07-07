EU to adopt long - term action plan for rural areas (Di mercoledì 7 luglio 2021) ...areas more attractive "today is a necessity". Agriculture Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski said that, at the moment, "there is too much CAP in rural areas and too much cohesion in urban areas. "It ...Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : adopt long
EU to adopt long - term action plan for rural areasROME, JUL 7 - The European Commission has presented a long - term strategy that aims to make the EU's rural areas "stronger, more connected, resilient and prosperous" by 2040. This vision features a platform for information exchange, incentives to create ...
Global Carbon Credit Market is estimated to account for US$ 2,407.8 Mn by end of 2027; owing to increasing global warming impact, Says ...Although the initial investment is significant, organizations are more focused on the long - term benefits of these technologies and hence, they are keen to adopt advanced technologies. 2. ...
EU to adopt long-term action plan for rural areasROME, JUL 7 - The European Commission has presented a long-term strategy that aims to make the EU's rural areas "stronger, more connected, resilient and prosperous" by 2040. This vision features a pla ...
adopt longSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : adopt long