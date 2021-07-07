EU to adopt long - term action plan for rural areas

Italia in finale Euro2020 : Piazza del Popolo tinta di azzurroCovid-19 : nel mondo quasi 4 Mln di decessiEvasione fisco : sequestro beni a Cremona da 72 MlnDieta: come ridurre la sensazione di fameRed Dead Online: il nuovo aggiornamento Blood Money è in arrivo il 13 ...Violenze carcere S.Maria Capua Vetere, Ministra Cartabia : ...Ministro Speranza : oltre 54mln dosi somministrateAssiderate sul Monte Rosa: Due donne morte bloccate dal maltempoJacob Clynick moure a 13 anni dopo la seconda dose di Pfizer Evoluzione e Prospettive del Fintech in ItaliaUltime Blog

ROME, JUL 7 - The European Commission has presented a long - term strategy that aims to make the EU's rural areas "stronger, more connected, resilient and prosperous" by 2040. This vision features a platform for information exchange, incentives to create ...

Although the initial investment is significant, organizations are more focused on the long - term benefits of these technologies and hence, they are keen to adopt advanced technologies. 2.    ...

ROME, JUL 7 - The European Commission has presented a long-term strategy that aims to make the EU's rural areas "stronger, more connected, resilient and prosperous" by 2040. This vision features a pla ...
