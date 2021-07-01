Streets of Rage 4, il DLC “Mr. X Nightmare” ha data d’uscita, un trailer e dettagli – Notizia – PS4Videogiochi per PC e console | Multiplayer.it (Di giovedì 1 luglio 2021) Streets of Rage 4 si espanderà con l’arrivo del DLC “Mr. X Nightmare” a luglio, vediamo la nuova modalità Survival in un trailer di presentazione.. Streets of Rage 4 si espanderà presto con il nuovo DLC Mr. X Nightmare, la cui data di uscita è stata fissata per il 15 luglio 2021 e che si mostra anche in un nuovo trailer di presentazione, visibile in questa pagina. La nuova espansione per l’ottimo picchiaduro a scorrimento di DotEmu rappresenta un’introduzione di un certo calibro ai contenuti originali, aggiungendo una modalità ... Leggi su helpmetech (Di giovedì 1 luglio 2021)of4 si espanderà con l’arrivo del DLC “Mr. X” a luglio, vediamo la nuova modalità Survival in undi presentazione..of4 si espanderà presto con il nuovo DLC Mr. X, la cuidi uscita è stata fissata per il 15 luglio 2021 e che si mostra anche in un nuovodi presentazione, visibile in questa pagina. La nuova espansione per l’ottimo picchiaduro a scorrimento di DotEmu rappresenta un’introduzione di un certo calibro ai contenuti originali, aggiungendo una modalità ...

