Even warden wielded baton says wheelchair - bound ex - inmate (Di giovedì 1 luglio 2021) They wanted to strip us of our dignity but we kept it. They are the criminals because they want to command in jail. We have to pay, that is only right but we mustn't pay with our lives. I want to ...
ROME, JUL 1 - A wheelchair - bound former inmate of a jail near Naples where police are accused of brutality in 'punishing' a COVID protest last year said Thursday that even the female warden had wielded a baton and that he had been the first to be pulled out of his cell during the alleged assault. "I can't think about it again, I'll go to the madhouse. I think they ...

