Cardo Systems and HARMAN enter into a five year Sound by JBL collaboration

Agreement continues Sound by JBL development for a premium audio solution and listening experience in

Cardo Systems and HARMAN enter into a five year Sound by JBL collaboration (Di giovedì 1 luglio 2021) Agreement continues Sound by JBL development for a premium audio solution and listening experience in Cardo motorcycle helmet products. PLANO, Texas, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 Cardo Systems has announced that it has extended their cooperation with HARMAN to together continue setting the benchmark for premium audio quality for motorcycle communications Systems. The broader collaboration between Cardo Systems and HARMAN will include new integrated JBL -produced and –branded speakers delivering superior audio experience to ...
Sordin and Cardo Crew Join Forces To Create New Generation Of Smart Hearing Protectors For Professional Teams On The Move

Swedish-based hearing protection pioneers, Sordin, today announced a new partnership with global player in critical communications technology, Cardo Crew, in a move that will combine high-end hearing ...
