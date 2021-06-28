Waters to Help Accelerate Biologics Production Through Research Collaboration With Singapore's Bioprocessing Technology Institute (Di lunedì 28 giugno 2021) Singapore-(BUSINESS WIRE)- $WAT #bioinformatics -Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) today announced an expansion of its joint work With the Bioprocessing Technology Institute (BTI), a Research Institute ...Leggi su 01net
Waters to Help Accelerate Biologics Production Through Research Collaboration With Singapore's Bioprocessing Technology Institute...analytics that can rapidly identify and visualize complex molecules within glycomics and metabolomics data to help ensure overall safety, accuracy, and speed of biologics manufacturing. Waters and ...
Global Consumer Brands Unveil World’s First Enzymatically Recycled BottlesFood grade sample bottles produced by Consortium – including Carbios, L’Oréal, Nestlé Waters, PepsiCo and Suntory Beverage & Food Europe – using breakthrough enzymatic recycling process The promise of ...
