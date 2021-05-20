‘Peter Rabbit 2’ Set to Scamper Across China Before the U S in June

Leggi su cityroma

(Di giovedì 20 maggio 2021) Sony’s “Peter2: The Runaway” is set tostarting11, a weekit scurries to screens in the U.S. on18. The film was initially schedule to release in February 2020, but was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It debuted in Australia and New Zealand on March 25 and other scattered territories earlier this month. “Peter2” was the top film earlier this week in the U.K., when around 80% of indoor cinemas in England, Scotland and Wales re-opened on May 17 after months of COVID-19-related closures. The title led the pack of 14 new releases to earn $558,000 from 334 sites on Monday and Tuesday, according to Comscore figures. No matter what Chinese viewers think of “Peter,” the film will surely perform ...