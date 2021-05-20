‘Peter Rabbit 2’ Set to Scamper Across China Before the U.S. in June (Di giovedì 20 maggio 2021) Sony’s “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway” is set to Scamper Across China starting June 11, a week Before it scurries to screens in the U.S. on June 18. The film was initially schedule to release in February 2020, but was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It debuted in Australia and New Zealand on March 25 and other scattered territories earlier this month. “Peter Rabbit 2” was the top film earlier this week in the U.K., when around 80% of indoor cinemas in England, Scotland and Wales re-opened on May 17 after months of COVID-19-related closures. The title led the pack of 14 new releases to earn $558,000 from 334 sites on Monday and Tuesday, according to Comscore figures. No matter what Chinese viewers think of “Peter,” the film will surely perform ...Leggi su cityroma
