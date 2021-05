COVID: Lazio to have 8 hubs to vaccinate young from July (Di martedì 18 maggio 2021) ROME, MAY 18 - The Lazio regional government said via Twitter on Tuesday that it will have eight COVID - 19 vaccination hubs active in July devoted to enabling young people to get jabs. It said the aim was "to immunize in a fast, safe way the male and female young people who want to spend their holidays with peace of mind". . Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno (Di martedì 18 maggio 2021) ROME, MAY 18 - Theregional government said via Twitter on Tuesday that it willeight- 19 vaccinationactive indevoted to enablingpeople to get jabs. It said the aim was "to immunize in a fast, safe way the male and femalepeople who want to spend their holidays with peace of mind". .

