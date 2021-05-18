BLAZE E LE MEGA MACCHINE IL VIDEOGIOCO ARRIVERÀ QUEST’AUTUNNOSnowRunner disponibile per Nintendo Switchvivo lancia l’X60 Pro 5G in EuropaMorto a 76 anni Franco Battiato : Addio al maestro, era malato da ...Follower su Instagram: come aumentarliOlio di Neem: come si usa e a cosa serveThe Sims rivela la roadmap dei prossimi contenuti ed eventiI nuovi Kone Pro sono finalmente disponibiliGuilty Gear -Strive- Story Mode trailerF1 2021: 7 iconici piloti si aggiungono alla Digital Deluxe

BAT recognised as a Climate Leader by the Financial Times

- - BAT continues to win recognition for its ESG efforts, being included in the inaugural FT European ...

BAT recognised as a Climate Leader by the Financial Times (Di martedì 18 maggio 2021) - - BAT continues to win recognition for its ESG efforts, being included in the inaugural FT European Climate Leaders ranking. - The company has set ambitious targets to be carbon neutral in its operations by 2030, and across its wider value chain by 2050. - BAT is building A Better Tomorrow™ for all stakeholders which includes reducing the health impact of its business. LONDON, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/

BAT has been named as a 2021 Climate Leader by the Financial Times in an inaugural European ranking. FT Europe Climate Leaders 2021 recognises the top 300 of more than 4,000 companies across Europe that achieved the highest reduction in core greenhouse gas emissions in relation to revenues for the period between 2014 and 2019. BAT has set ...
