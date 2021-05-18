BAT recognised as a Climate Leader by the Financial Times (Di martedì 18 maggio 2021) - - BAT continues to win recognition for its ESG efforts, being included in the inaugural FT European Climate Leaders ranking. - The company has set ambitious targets to be carbon neutral in its operations by 2030, and across its wider value chain by 2050. - BAT is building A Better Tomorrow™ for all stakeholders which includes reducing the health impact of its business. LONDON, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/
BAT has been named as a 2021 Climate Leader by the Financial Times in an inaugural European ranking. FT Europe Climate Leaders 2021 recognises the top 300 of more than 4,000 companies across Europe that achieved the highest reduction in core greenhouse gas emissions in relation to revenues for the period between 2014 and 2019. BAT has set ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
