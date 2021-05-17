Italy's inflation rate up to 1.1% in April - ISTAT (Di lunedì 17 maggio 2021) It said that its consumer price index was up by 0.4% in April compared to March. ISTAT added that its trolley index of frequently bought items such as food and household goods was down by 0.7% in ...Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Italy's inflation rate up to 1.1% in April - ISTATROME, MAY 17 - Italy's annual inflation rate rose to 1.1% in April, up from 0.8% in March, ISTAT said on Monday. The national statistics agency said the rise was driven by increases in energy prices. It said that ...
Bank of Italy: the global outlook improves but uncertainties remain... despite a temporary rise in inflation, the outlook for prices continues to be weak. The ECB ... In the early months of the year, economic activity remains largely stable in Italy . In Italy, the ...
