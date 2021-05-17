Italy' s inflation rate up to 1 1% in April - ISTAT

(Di lunedì 17 maggio 2021) It said that its consumer price index was up by 0.4% incompared to March.added that its trolley index of frequently bought items such as food and household goods was down by 0.7% in ...

ROME, MAY 17 -'s annualrate rose to 1.1% in April, up from 0.8% in March, ISTAT said on Monday. The national statistics agency said the rise was driven by increases in energy prices. It said that ...... despite a temporary rise in, the outlook for prices continues to be weak. The ECB ... In the early months of the year, economic activity remains largely stable in. In, the ...ROME, MAY 17 - Italy's annual inflation rate rose to 1.1% in April, up from 0.8% in March, ISTAT said on Monday. The national statistics agency said the rise was driven by increases in energy prices.