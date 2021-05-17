La Collezione League of Legends UT di UNIQLO è disponibileDa AQL gli accessori giusti per allenarsi al topMSI: tanti laptop in promozioneElisabetta Canalis su Instagram : Basta con questo politicamente ...Sarah Whitney Ganoe accoltella i suoi bimbi : C'è sangue in casa, ma ...Linciato a Scampia è chiuso in un cassonetto dell'immondizia : Era ...Rimborso 730 : Ecco come averlo subitoDenise Pipitone : nuove rivelazioni dell’avvocato di Piera MaggioAlessandro Talotti morto a 40 ani : il campione sconfitto da un cancroUomini e Donne rivelazione sull’ex dama Maria Tona ... solo per farsi ...

Italy' s inflation rate up to 1 1% in April - ISTAT

It said that its consumer price index was up by 0.4% in April compared to March. ISTAT added that its ...

Italy's inflation rate up to 1.1% in April - ISTAT (Di lunedì 17 maggio 2021) It said that its consumer price index was up by 0.4% in April compared to March. ISTAT added that its trolley index of frequently bought items such as food and household goods was down by 0.7% in ...
Italy's inflation rate up to 1.1% in April - ISTAT

ROME, MAY 17 - Italy's annual inflation rate rose to 1.1% in April, up from 0.8% in March, ISTAT said on Monday. The national statistics agency said the rise was driven by increases in energy prices. It said that ...

