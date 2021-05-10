Festa della Mamma 2021 Frasi di Auguri da inviare e condividere su ...Esenzione Canone Rai 2021 per Locali Pubblici e Bar Come trasformale il monitor in uno schermo touch screenWorld of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic arriva a giugnoKnockout City: dietro le quinte - sound design -eToro: aumenta l'offerta di criptovalute del broker leader di social ...Agenzia SEO: cos'è e a cosa serveResident Evil Village Recensione PS4 ProUBISOFT ANNUNCIA L’ESPANSIONE DELL’UNIVERSO DI THE DIVISIONGTA Online: bonus per Operazioni mobili, ricerca bunker e in ...

Bitpanda Announces Series B Extension To Build Institutional Offering

- VIENNA, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vienna based fintech Bitpanda raises further €10M as an ...

Bitpanda Announces Series B Extension To Build Institutional Offering (Di lunedì 10 maggio 2021) - VIENNA, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/

The Vienna based fintech Bitpanda raises further €10M as an Extension of its Series B round and bringing in extensive know-how to strengthen its Institutional Offering in Europe ranging from referral solutions all the way to custom Build comprehensive tech integrations. Services will be integrated into apps and allows users to invest in all assets - whether it's a fintech, multi-bank, robo advisor, traditional bank or online platform.  Institutional demand for cryptocurrencies is on the rise, as the capital inflow and demand for investment products is getting more and more traction. The first quarter of 2021 saw a roughly $4.5 billion of Institutional capital inflow, compared to $3.9 billion in the same timeframe ...
We are ready to meet this demand, and are fully regulated as a company based in the EU with offices and experts around the continent." "We are very excited to partner with the Bitpanda team in their ...

