Bitpanda Announces Series B Extension To Build Institutional Offering

(Di lunedì 10 maggio 2021) - VIENNA, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/The Vienna based fintechraises further €10M as anof itsB round and bringing in extensive know-how to strengthen itsin Europe ranging from referral solutions all the way to customcomprehensive tech integrations. Services will be integrated into apps and allows users to invest in all assets - whether it's a fintech, multi-bank, robo advisor, traditional bank or online platform.demand for cryptocurrencies is on the rise, as the capital inflow and demand for investment products is getting more and more traction. The first quarter of 2021 saw a roughly $4.5 billion ofcapital inflow, compared to $3.9 billion in the same timeframe ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Bitpanda Announces

siciliareport.it

We are ready to meet this demand, and are fully regulated as a company based in the EU with offices and experts around the continent." "We are very excited to partner with theteam in their ...We are ready to meet this demand, and are fully regulated as a company based in the EU with offices and experts around the continent." "We are very excited to partner with theteam in their ...VIENNA, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vienna based fintech Bitpanda raises further €10M as an extension of its Series B round and bringing in extensive ...