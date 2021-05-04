Project CARS 3: l'ultimo DLC “Electric Pack” è ora disponibileBungie: la stagione del TecnoSimbionte inizia l'11 maggioWonder Boy: Asha in Monster World - Uscita il 28 maggio su PS4/Switch Xiaomi: scopriamo gli ultimi prodotti per celebrare i primi tre anni ...Chi era Luana D’Orazio : la ragazza morta sul lavoro a PratoFesta scudetto Inter : Il Sottosegretario Sileri è preoccupatoSilvano Nestola : ucciso ex maresciallo dell'ArmaCittà del Messico : Crollo ponte, 20 morti e 70 feriti | Video ...PlayStation e Discord annunciano una partnershipRIOT Games e Netflix siglano un accordo per nuova serie animata

Pfizer to pay out after Parkinson's drug caused gambling (Di martedì 4 maggio 2021) ROME, MAY 4 - Pfizer Italia was ordered to pay half a million euros in damages to a 60 - year - old central Italy resident after an appeals court ruled its Parkinson's drug had caused his gambling ...
ROME, MAY 4 - Pfizer Italia was ordered to pay half a million euros in damages to a 60 - year - old central Italy resident after an appeals court ruled its Parkinson's drug had caused his gambling addiction and ...

