CGTN?Tianhe lifts off China's space station ambition (Di venerdì 30 aprile 2021) - BEIJING, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/
The construction of China's own space station is underway, with the core module Tianhe, which means "heavenly harmony," sent into space Thursday, kicking off a series of key launch missions that aim to complete the construction of the station by the end of 2022. Tianhe was carried into space by a Long March-5B Y2 carrier rocket from the Wenchang spacecraft Launch Site on the coast of south China'sHainan Province. It is the first of 11 missions to build and supply the space station. Tianhe will act as the foundational module for China's first space station in low-Earth orbit named Tiangong, which means "heavenly palace" in ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
The construction of China's own space station is underway, with the core module Tianhe, which means "heavenly harmony," sent into space Thursday, kicking off a series of key launch missions that aim to complete the construction of the station by the end of 2022. Tianhe was carried into space by a Long March-5B Y2 carrier rocket from the Wenchang spacecraft Launch Site on the coast of south China'sHainan Province. It is the first of 11 missions to build and supply the space station. Tianhe will act as the foundational module for China's first space station in low-Earth orbit named Tiangong, which means "heavenly palace" in ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : CGTNTianhe lifts
CGTNTianhe lifts off China's space station ambitionhttps://news.cgtn.com/news/2021 - 04 - 29/Tianhe - lifts - off - China - s - space - station - ambition - - ZR9lfbX2iA/index.html Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WHdkt9ncb9M
CGTNTianhe lifts off China's space station ambitionhttps://news.cgtn.com/news/2021 - 04 - 29/Tianhe - lifts - off - China - s - space - station - ambition - - ZR9lfbX2iA/index.html Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WHdkt9ncb9M
China's space station core module 'Tianhe' lifts offChina's space station core module "Tianhe" lifted off on Thursday in southern China's Hainan Province. The core module will act as the management and control hub of the space station.
China launches main part of its 1st permanent space stationBEIJING — China on Thursday launched the main module of its first permanent space station that will host astronauts long term, the latest success for a program that has realized a number of its ...
CGTNTianhe liftsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : CGTNTianhe lifts