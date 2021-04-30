2 Foggia councillors arrested for graft (Di venerdì 30 aprile 2021) BARI, APR 30 - Two town councillors belonging to the ruling majority in the Puglia city of Foggia were arrested Friday on suspicion of corruption. The pair, Leonardo Iaccarino (independent), 44, and ...Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
