Combining different instruments improves Xylella detection

The project was the first EU one entirely dedicated to Xylella fastidiosa and it featured the ...

The project was the first EU one entirely dedicated to Xylella fastidiosa and it featured the participation of researchers from all over the world, with Bari's IPSP Institute for Sustainable Plant ...
Combining different instruments improves Xylella detection

Combining different surveillance instruments is the key towards making big steps forward in preventing Xylella fastidiosa and making the plant pathogen less of a problem, scientists taking part in the ...

Scientists studying Xylella remedies, prevention essential

It is necessary to maintain a high level of surveillance to prevent Xylella fastidiosa contagion while continuing to work on resistant olive cultivars and research into new possible treatments with ...

