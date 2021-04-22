Soccer | Ibrahimovic set to renew with Milan

(Di giovedì 22 aprile 2021), APR 22 - Zlatanis set tohis contractACthis evening, extending it for another season until June 30, 2022, sources close to the deal said Thursday. The Sweden great, 39, will get around seven million euros including bonuses, they said. Despite a couple of injury ...

Advertising

Actually_Soccer : RT @AntoVitiello: Convocati #Milan: Fuori dalla lista #Ibrahimovic, #Bennacer #Hernandez C’è #Calhanoglu Torna #Calabria #MilanSassuolo - Actually_Soccer : #IBRAHIMOVIC E' ORMAI CALATO NEL TRASH PIU' TOTALE. Anche #CALCIOSCOMMESSE ahaahhahaha adesso si capisce TANTO ALTR… -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Soccer Ibrahimovic

Money.it

MILAN, APR 22 - Zlatanis set to renew his contract with AC Milan this evening, extending it for another season until June 30, 2022, sources close to the deal said Thursday. The Sweden great, 39, will get around ......realizzato dalla compagine biancazzurra nel primo turno di Coppa Italia contro la Katane. Ma ... mi allenavo con Del Piero e, avevo tanto mercato in Serie B e anche in A. Poi ho fatto ...MILAN, APR 22 - Zlatan Ibrahimovic is set to renew his contract with AC Milan this evening, extending it for another season until June 30, 2022, sources close to the deal said Thursday. The Sweden gre ...Il nome di Davide Arigò resterà per sempre legato al Città di Taormina: è suo, infatti, il primo gol ufficiale realizzato dalla compagine biancazzurra nel primo turno di Coppa Italia contro la Katane ...