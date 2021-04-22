13 titoli EA disponibili sul Game Pass Ultimate riceveranno l'FPS ...Call of Duty Warzone | Trailer Stagione 3Alfa chiusa di Diablo Immortal disponibile oggi con nuovi contenutiRogue Spirit, un nuovo action-adventure roguelite verrà pubblicato da ...ARRIVA IN ITALIA IL CIRCUITO TORMENTA, LA COMPETIZIONE PENSATA PER ...Tales of ARISE arriva a settembre 2021! Scopri i nuovi trailer!PlayStation e Firewalk Studios annunciano una nuova IP multigiocatoreGTA Online: ricompense triple incarichi casinò e sui diamanti nel ...F1: gli spunti di riflessione dopo il GP di ImolaAnnunciato Farming Simulator 22

Soccer | Ibrahimovic set to renew with Milan

Milan, APR 22 - Zlatan Ibrahimovic is set to renew his contract with AC Milan this evening, extending it ...

Milan, APR 22 - Zlatan Ibrahimovic is set to renew his contract with AC Milan this evening, extending it for another season until June 30, 2022, sources close to the deal said Thursday. The Sweden great, 39, will get around seven million euros including bonuses, they said.
Davide Arigò: 'Scelta definitiva con tante soddisfazioni, ma anche rimpianti'

...realizzato dalla compagine biancazzurra nel primo turno di Coppa Italia contro la Katane Soccer. Ma ... mi allenavo con Del Piero e Ibrahimovic, avevo tanto mercato in Serie B e anche in A. Poi ho fatto ...
Arigò si ritira: “Che allenamenti con Del Piero e Ibra. Il 4-3-3 modulo ideale”

Il nome di Davide Arigò resterà per sempre legato al Città di Taormina: è suo, infatti, il primo gol ufficiale realizzato dalla compagine biancazzurra nel primo turno di Coppa Italia contro la Katane ...
