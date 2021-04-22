HI-LO Is Building A Worldwide Programming Network

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 22 aprile 2021) TAIPEI, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/HI-LO systems, the leading global provider of ICsolutions, has seen the strong increase in high density NAND memory (eMMC and UFS) and MCU with 15% to 20% in 5 years under the trends of AI, connected cars, electric cars, and 5G application. HI-LO has launched advancedsolutions including latest models of device programmers (ALL-300 series), automatedsystems (AT3-310 series), and different kinds ofservice. A little but powerful IC is an engine. Hundreds of billions of ICs are designed and given functions per year. As they become smaller while carrying more functions, HI-LO is fully aware its solutions need to be more innovative and precise to catch up the trends and protect customers' properties. With cutting-edge ...