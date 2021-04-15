Polte Announces Collaboration with Deutsche Telekom to Drive Massive IoT Location Technology (Di giovedì 15 aprile 2021) Polte has completed successful initial field trials and will now work with Deutsche Telekom (DT) to commence committed customer pilots across Europe. DALLAS and BONN, Germany, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Polte, innovator of Cloud Location over Cellular (C-LoC) Technology, Announces a Collaboration with Deutsche Telekom (DT), the largest telecommunications company in Europe, to run large-scale customer pilots of the Polte Location API. DT aims to use Polte's patented Technology to boost cellular positioning accuracy and enhance international user experiences with asset tracking.
