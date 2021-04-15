Paolo Del Debbio : Chi è la nuova fidanzata?Dirigente del Miur tenta il suicidio : Giovanna Boda era indagata per ...Stop AstraZeneca in Danimarca : Sviene in diretta tv - VideoCoronavirus crescono contagi a16.168 e 469 vittime : In arrivo 7 mln ...Nintendo - INDIE WORLDGETSUFUMADEN: UNDYING MOON IN ARRIVO SU STEAMPrivate Division e Roll7 annunciano OlliOlli WorldRainbow Six Siege: in arrivo un Pack a tema Rick and MortyBrawlhalla: Reno il Cacciatore di Taglie Ora DisponibileGTC 2021: Unity ora supporta NVIDIA DLSS

Polte Announces Collaboration with Deutsche Telekom to Drive Massive IoT Location Technology

Polte has completed successful initial field trials and will now work with Deutsche Telekom (DT) to ...

Polte Announces Collaboration with Deutsche Telekom to Drive Massive IoT Location Technology (Di giovedì 15 aprile 2021) Polte has completed successful initial field trials and will now work with Deutsche Telekom (DT) to commence committed customer pilots across Europe. DALLAS and BONN, Germany, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 Polte, innovator of Cloud Location over Cellular (C-LoC) Technology, Announces a Collaboration with Deutsche Telekom (DT), the largest telecommunications company in Europe, to run large-scale customer pilots of the Polte Location API. DT aims to use Polte's patented Technology to boost cellular positioning accuracy and enhance international user experiences with asset tracking. The project is ...
Polte has completed successful initial field trials and will now work with Deutsche Telekom (DT) to commence committed customer pilots across Europe.
