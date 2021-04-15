Annunciato F1 2021ASUS ROG annuncia il nuovo ROG KerisTURTLE BEACH: ARRIVANO LE RECON 70 ARTIC CAMOZTE Axon 30 Ultra: nuovo Smartphone con telecamera TrinityH&M e Maisie Williams sbarcano in Animal Crossing: New HorizonsAverMedia annuncia la webcam PW513 4K certificata da ZoomIL TORNEO MONDIALE DI CALL OF DUTY: MOBILE FA IL SUO RITORNOActivision: progressi del sistema Anti-Cheat di Call of DutySky: Children of the Light annunciato per Nintendo SwitchGiornata della Terra: Cellularline festeggia 1.000 alberi su Treedom ...

Major ' Ndrangheta drug trafficking ring smashed

They said leaders of the Guardavalle clan belonging to the Gallace family had set up a transnational ...

Major 'Ndrangheta drug trafficking ring smashed (Di giovedì 15 aprile 2021) They said leaders of the Guardavalle clan belonging to the Gallace family had set up a transnational trafficking ring that imported cocaine from Colombia and Brazil and distributed it in Europe
Major 'Ndrangheta drug trafficking ring smashed

CATANZARO, APR 15 - Italian police on Thursday smashed one of the Calabrian 'Ndrangheta mafia's biggest drug trafficking rings. 'Ndrangheta, Italy's richest and most powerful mafia, controls the European cocaine trade. Police on Thursday made 20 arrests in Calabria and Tuscany. They said leaders of the Guardavalle clan ...

Major 'Ndrangheta drug trafficking ring smashed

CATANZARO, APR 15 - Italian police on Thursday smashed one of the Calabrian 'Ndrangheta mafia's biggest drug trafficking rings. 'Ndrangheta, Italy's richest and most powerful mafia, controls the Europ ...
