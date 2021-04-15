Major ' Ndrangheta drug trafficking ring smashed

(Di giovedì 15 aprile 2021) They said leaders of the Guardavalle clan belonging to the Gallace family had set up a transnationalthat imported cocaine from Colombia and Brazil and distributed it in Europe (...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Major Ndrangheta

CATANZARO, APR 15 - Italian police on Thursday smashed one of the Calabrian 'mafia's biggest drug trafficking rings. ', Italy's richest and most powerful mafia, controls the European cocaine trade. Police on Thursday made 20 arrests in Calabria and Tuscany. They said leaders of the Guardavalle clan ...... questa storia vera segue tre donne, nate nei più feroci e ricchi clan della ', ... Disney+ continuerà a ospitare ovviamente i film della: a questo proposito, Daniel Frigo, country ...CATANZARO, APR 15 - Italian police on Thursday smashed one of the Calabrian 'Ndrangheta mafia's biggest drug trafficking rings. 'Ndrangheta, Italy's richest and most powerful mafia, controls the Europ ...