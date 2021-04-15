GTA Online: ricompense triple nelle modalità Sumo classicheDestiny 2 - Ritornano i Giochi dei GuardianiDays Gone arriva su PC a maggioAnnunciato F1 2021ASUS ROG annuncia il nuovo ROG KerisTURTLE BEACH: ARRIVANO LE RECON 70 ARTIC CAMOZTE Axon 30 Ultra: nuovo Smartphone con telecamera TrinityH&M e Maisie Williams sbarcano in Animal Crossing: New HorizonsAverMedia annuncia la webcam PW513 4K certificata da ZoomIL TORNEO MONDIALE DI CALL OF DUTY: MOBILE FA IL SUO RITORNO

ROME, APR 15 - Italy's GDP will rise by a projected 4.5% this year, according to the DEF economic and ...

2021 GDP growth 4.5%, deficit under 3% by 2025 (Di giovedì 15 aprile 2021) ROME, APR 15 - Italy's GDP will rise by a projected 4.5% this year, according to the DEF economic and financial blueprint approved by the government, premier's office sources said Thursday. This will ...
... premier's office source said after the approval of the document, stressing that this "very high level is due to the measures of support for the economy and the fall in GDP". The deficit will then ...

