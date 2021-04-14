Windows 10 Insider Preview: disponibile la build 21359 (Di mercoledì 14 aprile 2021) È da pochissimo disponibile al download la build 21359 di Windows 10 per gli utenti Insider che hanno scelto il canale di distribuzione Dev! All @amanda lango wanted for her birthday was a flight, so we decided to grant her wish! build 21359 is live for #WindowsInisders in the Dev Channel. Be sure to check out the blog: https://t.co/f6PNFN7OZ4#AreYouFlightingYet pic.twitter.com/5Mvie54CVD — Windows Insider (@WindowsInsider) April 14, 2021 Novità in questa build Riavvio delle app più veloce Aggiunta un’opzione sotto il menu “Arresta” del menu Start che consente di riavviare le app dopo l’accesso quando si riavvia il dispositivo. Quando questa opzione impostazione ...Leggi su windowsinsiders
Parallels Desktop 16.5 è pronto per Mac M1 e le prestazioni volanoParallels rilascia l'atteso Parallels Desktop 16.5 per Mac con supporto nativo per i computer Mac con chip Apple M1 o processore Intel . Ora gli utenti Mac possono provare Windows 10 ARM Insider Preview e le relative applicazioni sui computer Mac con chip Apple M1. Offre inoltre il supporto del chip M1 per le piu diffuse distribuzioni Linux basate su ARM. Le app ...
Parallels porta Windows 10 on ARM sui nuovi Mac basati su chip Apple M1Parallels Desktop 16.5 offre l' opportunità di provare Windows 10 on ARM Insider Preview e le relative applicazioni sui Mac con chip Apple M1 beneficiando delle prestazioni ai massimi livelli ...
Windows 10 build 21359 now available for Dev channel InsidersHere's everything that's new, as found on its changelog: Changes and Improvements You can grab the latest build now if you're a Windows Insider in the Dev channel. We have a guide on how to join the ...
