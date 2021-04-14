Premia Partners announces listing of Hong Kong's first USD high yield bond ETF and in collaboration with BOCHK Asset Management Limited globally (Di mercoledì 14 aprile 2021) the first ETF for long duration Chinese government bonds Hong Kong, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Premia Partners, a leading ETF provider in Hong Kong, announces today listing of two China bond ETFs at HKEx. These physically replicated ETFs offer cost-efficient, unique and convenient access to the sweet spots in offshore China USD bond and onshoreChina government bond (CGB) markets. *As of April 14th 2021 "We are delighted to launch these unique ETFs that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns in this low yield environment," said Rebecca Chua, Managing Partner of Premia Partners. "Now without ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Premia Partners, a leading ETF provider in Hong Kong, announces today listing of two China bond ETFs at HKEx. These physically replicated ETFs offer cost-efficient, unique and convenient access to the sweet spots in offshore China USD bond and onshoreChina government bond (CGB) markets. *As of April 14th 2021 "We are delighted to launch these unique ETFs that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns in this low yield environment," said Rebecca Chua, Managing Partner of Premia Partners. "Now without ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Premia Partners
Atlantia sotto i riflettori, la Fed spinge Wall Street al recordParigi +0,57%, premia il lusso: Lvmh +1,5% a 587,30 euro, tocca il nuovo record storico così come L'... Sull'AIM ha brillato Maps (+21,88%): Kt&Partners ha alzato il fair value a 4,36 euro per azione ...
Eataly: da Tamburi il nuovo presidente, è Alessandra GrittiAlessandra Gritti, amministratore delegato di Tamburi Investment Partners, è stata nominata presidente di Eataly. La decisione è stata presa all'unanimità dalla ...piani di sviluppo di Eataly e premia ...
La Cina premia il vicepresidente Supsi Claudio Boër laRegione
Premia Partners announces listing of Hong Kong’s first USD high yield bond ETF and in collaboration with BOCHK Asset Management Limited globallythe first ETF for long duration Chinese government bonds HONG KONG, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Premia Partners, a leading ETF provider in Hong Kong, ...
Poliass e Rodino' & Partners, arriva la partnershipDue delle più importanti e storiche realtà del brokeraggio partenopeo hanno ufficializzato la loro unione: Rodinò & Partners, società di brokeraggio ... conta oltre 100 professionisti e gestisce premi ...
Premia PartnersSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Premia Partners