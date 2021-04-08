Ex - mafia prosecutor Grasso's doc brother held for rape (Di giovedì 8 aprile 2021) PALERMO, APR 8 - The psychiatrist brother of former national anti - mafia prosecutor and ex - Senate Speaker Pietro Grasso has been arrested on suspicion of raping a female patient, sources said ...Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Husband arrested in 2009 disappearance of wifeProsecutors in Terni reopened the probe on the basis of a statement from an informant from the Calabria - based 'Ndrangheta mafia, sources said. Tern chief prosecutor Alberto Liguori told reporters ...
