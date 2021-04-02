A new nationalist European party? Not so fast (Di venerdì 2 aprile 2021) On Thursday Italy’s nationalist-in-chief Matteo Salvini flew to Budapest to meet with the Hungarian and Polish prime ministers, Viktor Orbán and Mateusz Morawiecki. “It’s three of us today, but we want to become the first European group,” said the Italian leader as he referred to the object of the talks: the creation of a new European Parliament hub for conservatives. The three launched a “European renaissance” project intended to bring together like-minded nationalist forces, who share a desire to “defend borders and lives,” fight “those who question traditional values like the family” and strive for an European Union that “does few things together, but well, and an Europe that doesn’t use the weapon of blackmail,” in Mr Salvini’s own words. The all have good reasons to join forces. ...Leggi su formiche
