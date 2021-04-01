Barcelona SBK test, Haslam: "It's great to be competitive everywhere" (Di giovedì 1 aprile 2021) During recent tests we worked in other areas and particularly on the seat position, to adapt it to my build and riding style. So today we spent the whole day on electronics and we can now say that we'...Leggi su motosprint.corrieredellosport
Barcelona SBK test, Haslam: "It's great to be competitive everywhere"The first day of Superbike testing at the Barcelona circuit smiled upon Leon Haslam and the Honda, who have finished in second place just one tenth behind leader Jonathan Rea. The Englishman is pleased with the result and the improvements ...
SBK test, no BMW for Laverty: "I wasn't sure I'd ride"We interviewed him over the winter and could tell just how keen he was to get back in the saddle. And yet, it seems there's nothing doing for Eugene Laverty. The SBK tests are in progress at Barcelona, but team RC Corse and the Irishman are not riding . Since the start of 2021, the team has not yet completed a single lap, at any track. The situation appears ...
