Draghi halts Chinese 5G tech purchase

Italy’s government led by Mario Draghi prevented the Italian telecoms company Fastweb (part of ...

Draghi halts Chinese 5G tech purchase (Di giovedì 25 marzo 2021) Italy’s government led by Mario Draghi prevented the Italian telecoms company Fastweb (part of Swisscom) from acquiring 5G components and professional support from the Chinese tech company ZTE and the Taiwanese Askey. It did so by deploying the State’s golden power – i.e., the lawful intervention in the dealings of private companies for the sake of national security – for its first time, although the previous government had already taken similar measures against Fastweb. The intervention was carried out on March 11th in a prime ministerial decree, which once again proved Mr Draghi’s attention towards making sure that Italy’s digital transformation process does not come at the expense of cybersecurity threats (or geopolitical potholes). Just a few days ago, a handful of key institutional figures refrained at the last ...
