Adults with obesity treated with semaglutide 2 4 mg achieved and maintained a significant amount of weight loss in a 68 - week trial

...mg or switch to placebo for 48 weeks.(1) The full results of the STEP 4 trial were presented today ...

...mg or switch to placebo for 48 weeks.(1) The full results of the STEP 4 trial were presented today ...living with obesity are in need of additional treatment options to help them lose weight and keep it ...
The trial was designed to assess the effect of continuing versus discontinuing semaglutide 2.4 mg in adults with obesity (BMI 30 kg/m2), or overweight (BMI 27 kg/m2) with at least one weight - ...

Adults with obesity treated with semaglutide 2.4 mg achieved and maintained a significant amount of weight loss in a 68-week trial

Data presented at ENDO 2021 demonstrate clinically relevant weight loss, without weight regain, in people treated with semaglutide 2.4 mg vs placebo in ...

