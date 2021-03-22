I dispositivi Fitbit Inspire 2 ora possono essere trovati con TileRESIDENT EVIL COMPIE 25 ANNI E FESTEGGIA CON NUOVI DETTAGLI SU ...Fallout 76 – Svelata la nuova RoadmapPoco F3 e Poco X3 Pro | Caratteristiche e prezziLIDIA disponibile in TEKKEN 7 insieme al nuovo stage Island ParadiseI giochi tornano a RomaNVIDIA STUDIO - March UpdateKONAMI E TAKEFUSA KUBO INSIEME PER LA SERIE eFootball PESL’Audio Reality 360 disponibile sugli speaker wireless ...Come effettuare una nota spese grazie alla tecnologia digitale attuale

Italy’s efforts in Libya ahead of Di Maio-Blinken bilateral

On Sunday, the Italian foreign minister Luigi Di Maio made his way to Tripoli for an unscheduled ...

Italy’s efforts in Libya ahead of Di Maio-Blinken bilateral (Di lunedì 22 marzo 2021) On Sunday, the Italian foreign minister Luigi Di Maio made his way to Tripoli for an unscheduled meeting with officials of the National Unity Government (NUG). That was the first high-level visit between a senior Western official and the newly established Libyan administration, which was sworn in on March 15th and is tasked with ferrying the country to fresh elections in December. Mr Di Maio met with Libyan prime minister Abdulhamid Dadaiba, president of the Presidential Council Mohamed Menfi, and foreign minister Najlaa al Manqoush, the first woman to take on that role. Their discussions touched upon stability, migration, and revamping the Libyan economy. Italy played an important part in mediating between the Libyan factions and enforcing the UN-mandated arms embargo around ...
