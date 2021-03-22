Italy’s efforts in Libya ahead of Di Maio-Blinken bilateral (Di lunedì 22 marzo 2021) On Sunday, the Italian foreign minister Luigi Di Maio made his way to Tripoli for an unscheduled meeting with officials of the National Unity Government (NUG). That was the first high-level visit between a senior Western official and the newly established Libyan administration, which was sworn in on March 15th and is tasked with ferrying the country to fresh elections in December. Mr Di Maio met with Libyan prime minister Abdulhamid Dadaiba, president of the Presidential Council Mohamed Menfi, and foreign minister Najlaa al Manqoush, the first woman to take on that role. Their discussions touched upon stability, migration, and revamping the Libyan economy. Italy played an important part in mediating between the Libyan factions and enforcing the UN-mandated arms embargo around ... Leggi su formiche
