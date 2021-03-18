Pharmacists to give COVID jab, over 5,000 already set (Di giovedì 18 marzo 2021) Some 5,174 Pharmacists across the country, ANSA learned, have already done the necessary course while another 2,800 are completing it. . Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Pharmacists to give COVID jab, over 5,000 already setROME, MAR 18 - Italian pharmacists will give the COVID jab, and over 5,000 have already got the necessary qualification to do so, sources said Thursday. Some 5,174 pharmacists across the country, ANSA learned, have already ...
