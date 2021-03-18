Misuratori di temperatura: caratteristiche e vantaggi delle ...Animal Crossing New Horizons, il videogame dei recordNuovo adattatore da USB-C a 2.5 GbE da ASUSTORAl via i Surface Days: sul Microsoft Store tantissimi sconti The Elder Scrolls Online: Flames of Ambition disponibile su consoleThe Tiny Digital Factory lancia GT Manager per iOS e AndroidPlay at Home: 10 titoli gratuiti arrivano in primaveraCome le aziende possono sfruttare i social nel 2021Uomini e Donne, Gero Natale: Chi è il cavaliere trono over EA Play sbarca su PC per i membri di Xbox Game Pass Ultimate e Xbox ...

Huawei Recognized as a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for WAN Edge Infrastructure

SHENZHEN, China, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei is proud to announce that it was named a 2021 ...

Huawei is proud to announce that it was named a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for WAN Edge Infrastructure — the only Chinese company to receive this distinction. We believe it demonstrates the widespread recognition of Huawei's SD-WAN solution from Customers worldwide. On Gartner Peer Insights, Huawei has earned an overall rating of 4.8/5 stars as of December 31, 20201 for its Huawei CloudWAN (Huawei SD-WAN) solution. This impressive result is based on factual reviews from 58 Customers1 across a wide ...
