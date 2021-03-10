Lingokids is looking for highly qualified talent to reinforce its international growth (Di mercoledì 10 marzo 2021) MADRID, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Today, the startup ecosystem is an essential focus of job creation. Such is the case with Lingokids, which currently has 21 positions open. Lingokids' forecast is to hire up to 30 new professionals in 2021. The current jobs offered align primarily with senior engineering profiles: Senior Backend Engineer, Senior Mobile Engineer (React Native), Senior Full Stack Engineer. There are also a few positions open in data, including Data Analyst, Marketing Data Scientist, and Data Engineer. Additionally, there are several openings in marketing, content, and human resources. The company, which specializes in English learning for young children, tripled its international growth in 2020 and now has more than 25 million families around the world using its app. Launched in 2016, ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Lingokids is looking for highly qualified talent to reinforce its international growth
