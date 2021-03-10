Oddyssey: Your Space, Your Way è in uscita prossimamente in Early ...Red Dead Online: Grandi Vantaggi Su Taglie Leggendarie e Famigerati ...Apex Legends disponibile su Nintendo SwitchLa regina Elisabetta rattristata per Harry e MeghanSamsung presenta il nuovo SSD NVMe 980Fitbit presenta Ace 3 il tracker di ultima generazione per bambiniWATCH DOGS LEGION MODALITÀ ONLINE DISPONIBILEMicrosoft finalizza l’acquisizione di ZeniMax MediaGoogle Play Store: pericoloso malware trovato in 9 utility appProteggere la tua rete Wi-Fi di casa dal wardriving

Lingokids is looking for highly qualified talent to reinforce its international growth

MADRID, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the startup ecosystem is an essential focus of job ...

Lingokids is looking for highly qualified talent to reinforce its international growth

 Today, the startup ecosystem is an essential focus of job creation. Such is the case with Lingokids, which currently has 21 positions open. Lingokids' forecast is to hire up to 30 new professionals in 2021. The current jobs offered align primarily with senior engineering profiles: Senior Backend Engineer, Senior Mobile Engineer (React Native), Senior Full Stack Engineer. There are also a few positions open in data, including Data Analyst, Marketing Data Scientist, and Data Engineer. Additionally, there are several openings in marketing, content, and human resources.  The company, which specializes in English learning for young children, tripled its international growth in 2020 and now has more than 25 million families around the world using its app. Launched in 2016, ...
