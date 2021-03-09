Lost Words: Beyond the Page, l'affascinante avventura narrativa in arrivo anche su PS4, Xbox One, Switch e Steam (Di martedì 9 marzo 2021) Il publisher Modus Games e lo sviluppatore Sketchbook Games oggi hanno annunciato che faranno uscire l'acclamato Lost Words: Beyond the Page su Steam, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 e Xbox One il 6 aprile. Il gioco, inizialmente rilasciato su Stadia l'anno scorso, racconta la storia di una ragazza che usa le parole scritte per affrontare le difficoltà della vita. Quando Izzy dovrà fare i conti con il trauma della perdita di una persona a lei cara, si tufferà in una storia surreale che si evolverà e assumerà una forma che nessuno avrebbe mai potuto prevedere. Da' un'occhiata al trailer di oggi per avere un'idea dell'avventura che potrai scoprire: Lost Words: Beyond the Page - Trailer ... Leggi su eurogamer
LOST WORDS: BEYOND THE PAGE arriva su PC,Switch,PS4 e Xbox OneL'editore Modus Games e lo sviluppatore Sketchbook Games oggi hanno annunciato che faranno uscire l'acclamato Lost Words: Beyond the Page su Steam, Nintendo ...
