Corero Network Security Enhances SmartProtect - DDoS Protection as-a-Service

AMERSHAM, England, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Corero Network Security plc (AIM: CNS.L), a leading ...

AMERSHAM, England, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 Corero Network Security plc (AIM: CNS.L), a leading provider of real-time, high-performance, automatic Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) cyber defense solutions announces several new capabilities of their SmartProtect offering, along with flexible procurement models. These new capabilities make it easier than ever for Service Providers, Hosting Providers, and Managed Service Providers/Managed Security Service Providers (MSP/MSSPs) to deliver Corero's industry leading DDoS Protection as-a-Service (DDPaaS) as a premium value-add offering to their customers which maximizes Return on Investment (ROI).  ...
