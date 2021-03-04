Corero Network Security Enhances SmartProtect - DDoS Protection as-a-Service (Di giovedì 4 marzo 2021) AMERSHAM, England, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Corero Network Security plc (AIM: CNS.L), a leading provider of real-time, high-performance, automatic Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) cyber defense solutions announces several new capabilities of their SmartProtect offering, along with flexible procurement models. These new capabilities make it easier than ever for Service Providers, Hosting Providers, and Managed Service Providers/Managed Security Service Providers (MSP/MSSPs) to deliver Corero's industry leading DDoS Protection as-a-Service (DDPaaS) as a premium value-add offering to their customers which maximizes Return on Investment (ROI). ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Corero Network Security Continues to Build upon their "Partner - First" DDoS GTM StrategyAMERSHAM, England, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - Corero Network Security plc (AIM: CNS. L), a leading provider of real - time, high - performance, automatic Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) defense solutions builds upon their "partner - first" ...
Analisi del traffico e threat intelligence per contrastare il DDoSSi tratta di un servizio proattivo e sempre operativo senza interruzioni, che sfrutta la tecnologia della piattaforma DDoS di nuova generazione di Corero Network Security combinata con la rete ...
Performive sceglie GTT per la sua integrità di reteIl fornitore di multi-cloud gestito Performive ha selezionato il servizio DDoS Mitigation di GTT per migliorare la sicurezza di rete ...
