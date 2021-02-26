The Last of Us di HBO in un perfetto deepfake che mostra Pedro Pascal e Bella Ramsey nei panni di Joel e Ellie

acmilan : ?? On to the @EuropaLeague last 16 ?? We take on @ManUtd in the #UEL Sarà Milan-Manchester United agli Ottavi… - MarcoGavarini : RT @acmilan: ?? On to the @EuropaLeague last 16 ?? We take on @ManUtd in the #UEL Sarà Milan-Manchester United agli Ottavi #SempreMilan htt… - Sir_EbubeEleazu : RT @acmilan: ?? On to the @EuropaLeague last 16 ?? We take on @ManUtd in the #UEL Sarà Milan-Manchester United agli Ottavi #SempreMilan htt… - Bolmasacote : RT @acmilan: ?? On to the @EuropaLeague last 16 ?? We take on @ManUtd in the #UEL Sarà Milan-Manchester United agli Ottavi #SempreMilan htt… - Evatarida : RT @acmilan: ?? On to the @EuropaLeague last 16 ?? We take on @ManUtd in the #UEL Sarà Milan-Manchester United agli Ottavi #SempreMilan htt… -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : The Last
Amazon Prime Video: le novità di marzo 2021... Seth Rogen ( This is the End ), Gillian Jacobs ( Community ), Andrew Rannells ( Black Monday, Girls ), Zazie Beetz ( Deadpool 2 ), Mark Hamill ( Star Wars: The Last Jedi ), Walton Goggins ( ...
COVID: 20,499 new cases, 253 more deathsROME, FEB 26 - There have been 20,499 new COVID - 19 cases, and 253 more deaths from the virus, in Italy in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said Friday. This compares with 19,886 fresh cases and 308 new deaths Thursday. Some 325,404 more tests have been carried out in the last 24 hours, down from 353,...
The Last of Us: deepfake mette Pedro Pascal e Bella Ramsey al posto di Joel e Ellie Multiplayer.it