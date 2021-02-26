Come nutrire correttamente il gattoBRAVELY DEFAULT II oggi disponibile su Nintendo SwitchPlayStation Plus: i giochi di marzoGTA Online: pattuglia le acque con il Nagasaki Dinghy armatoDEATHLOOP: nuovo trailer e brano originale Déjà vuKnockout City: Beta cross-play e nuovo trailerThe Sims festeggia il 21° compleanno Il massaggio sportivo: come, quando e perchéStrictly Limited Games annuncia Darius Cozmic Revelation per Nintendo ...Red Solstice 2: Survivors verrà pubblicato da 505 Games su PC

The Last of Us di HBO in un perfetto deepfake che mostra Pedro Pascal e Bella Ramsey nei panni di Joel e Ellie
The Last of Us è uno dei giochi più amati dai fan sia per la narrativa che per lo sviluppo del ...

The Last of Us di HBO in un perfetto deepfake che mostra Pedro Pascal e Bella Ramsey nei panni di Joel e Ellie (Di venerdì 26 febbraio 2021) The Last of Us è uno dei giochi più amati dai fan sia per la narrativa che per lo sviluppo del personaggio e l'ambientazione, che è stata elogiata come avvincente, emotiva e straordinaria. Ora, sappiamo tutti che il primo capitolo verrà trasformato in una serie TV targata HBO. Adesso conosciamo anche i due protagonisti principali: Pedro Pascal sarà Joel, mentre Bella Ramsey interpreterà Ellie. Pascal è noto soprattutto come The Mandalorian della serie Disney +. Bella Ramsey la conosciamo tutti per aver interpretato Lyanna Mormont nell'acclamata serie televisiva Il Trono di Spade. Ora, uno YouTuber ha creato un video in cui possiamo vedere i volti delle due star plasmate su quelle di Joel ed ...
