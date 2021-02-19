Willow Biosciences Announces Exercise of Over-Allotment Option and Completion of Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering (Di venerdì 19 febbraio 2021) VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Willow Biosciences Inc. ("Willow" or the "Company") (TSX: WLLW) (TSX: WLLW.WT) (OTCQX: CANSF) is pleased to announce that it has closed its Previously Announced upsized Bought Deal Offering of 17,424,800 common shares (the "Common Shares") of the Company at a price of $1.65 per Common Share, which includes 2,272,800 Common Shares issued pursuant to the Exercise in full of the Over-Allotment Option, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $28.75 million (the "Offering"). Participation in the Offering was comprised primarily of existing cornerstone shareholders and new institutional buyside funds. Net ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Willow Biosciences Inc. ("Willow" or the "Company") (TSX: WLLW) (TSX: WLLW.WT) (OTCQX: CANSF) is pleased to announce that it has closed its Previously Announced upsized Bought Deal Offering of 17,424,800 common shares (the "Common Shares") of the Company at a price of $1.65 per Common Share, which includes 2,272,800 Common Shares issued pursuant to the Exercise in full of the Over-Allotment Option, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $28.75 million (the "Offering"). Participation in the Offering was comprised primarily of existing cornerstone shareholders and new institutional buyside funds. Net ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Willow Biosciences
Willow Biosciences Advances Its Work On THC Plans To Launch In The Canadian MarketPlease follow and like us:
Willow Biosciences Advances Its Work On THC Plans To Launch In The Canadian MarketPlease follow and like us:
Willow Biosciences Advances Its Work On THC Plans To Launch In The Canadian Market Padova News
Onitsuka Tiger sceglie ancora Willow SmithLa giovane fashion icon sarà per la seconda volta l'ambassador globale del brand nipponico. Volto della nuova collezione primaverile, la star rappresenterà lo spirito di un marchio sempre in bilico fr ...
Pink in duetto con la figlia Willow: esce "Cover me in sunshine"È uscito il nuovo brano di Pink con sua figlia Willow Sage Hart:Il nuovo e attesissimo brano della cantante internazionale Pink, "Cover me in sunshine", è finalmente uscito venerdì 12 febbraio su tutt ...
Willow BiosciencesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Willow Biosciences