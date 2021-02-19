Willow Biosciences Announces Exercise of Over-Allotment Option and Completion of Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 19 febbraio 2021) VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/Inc. ("" or the "Company") (TSX: WLLW) (TSX: WLLW.WT) (OTCQX: CANSF) is pleased to announce that it has closed itsupsizedof 17,424,800 common shares (the "Common Shares") of the Company at a price of $1.65 per Common Share, which includes 2,272,800 Common Shares issued pursuant to thein full of the, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $28.75 million (the ""). Participation in thewas comprised primarily of existing cornerstone shareholders and new institutional buyside funds. Net ...