Unity Homes and Rendeavour expand partnership from Kenya to Nigeria
ALARO CITY, Nigeria, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Unity Homes, a developer of inclusive residential communities, and Rendeavour, Africa's largest new city builder, are expanding their partnership from Kenya to Nigeria with a 576-unit apartment complex in the Lekki Free Zone in Lagos. Building on the success of Unity Homes' 1,100-unit development in Tatu City, Rendeavour's 5,000-acre development in Nairobi, the two companies selected Alaro City in Lagos for their expansion drive. Alaro City is a partnership between Rendeavour and the Lagos State Government. Universal One in Alaro City will feature modern, family-friendly apartments with open-plan ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
