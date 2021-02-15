Wiko: auricolari wireless, sempre più un 'must have'BLUESTACKS 5: piattaforma per giocare titoli Android su PC è ...PES 2021: Per 17 giocatori inizia l'avventura della eSerie A TIMEnrico Greppi : E morto Erriquez, il leader della BandabardòUna famiglia fuori dal mondo : È morto Billy Brown, Chi era il ...Roma Udinese : formazioni ufficiali e risultato streaming diretta ...Ministro Matteo Salvini: Chi è la fidanzata Francesca VerdiniMinistro Luigi di Maio : Chi è la fidanzata Virginia SabaStanchezza fisica e calo energetico: forse ci alleniamo in modo ...Parlami d’amore : Chi è Paolo Conticini, vita privata e carriera

Unity Homes and Rendeavour expand partnership from Kenya to Nigeria

ALARO CITY, Nigeria, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unity Homes, a developer of inclusive residential ...

Unity Homes, a developer of inclusive residential communities, and Rendeavour, Africa's largest new city builder, are expanding their partnership from Kenya to Nigeria with a 576-unit apartment complex in the Lekki Free Zone in Lagos.     Building on the success of Unity Homes' 1,100-unit development in Tatu City, Rendeavour's 5,000-acre development in Nairobi, the two companies selected Alaro City in Lagos for their expansion drive. Alaro City is a partnership between Rendeavour and the Lagos State Government. Universal One in Alaro City will feature modern, family-friendly apartments with open-plan ...
