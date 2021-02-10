DESTINY 2: LA STAGIONE DEGLI ELETTI ORA DISPONIBILECovid-19, oltre 106,9 Mln di casi : In Italia 422 vittime nelle ...Last Chaos: pubblicato un importante aggiornamentoRed Dead Online: RDO$ e Oro Tripli nella serie di TumbleweedAssetto Corsa ha generato 100 milioni di utiliCrash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time arriva sulle console Nex-GenLittle Nightmares II sarà disponibile questa settimanaBELEN RODRIGUEZ INCINTA : SONO AL QUINTO MESE DI GRAVIDANZA E SONO ...GWENT: La quarta stagione del Viaggio inizia oraDisponibile il nuovo Controller wireless per Xbox Pulse Red

SmallRig Releases the Full Cage for Sony Alpha 1

After Sony Alpha 1 was launched, SmallRig took the lead in rolling out the kit.

SmallRig Releases the Full Cage for Sony Alpha 1 (Di mercoledì 10 febbraio 2021) After Sony Alpha 1 was launched, SmallRig took the lead in rolling out the kit. SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/

On January 26 2021, Sony (China) Ltd. announces Alpha 1, flagship Full-frame mirrorless camera, drawing large number of content creators with its powerful capabilities and innovative appearance. Sony Alpha 1 has employed innovative imaging technology to enable 50.1 megapixels at up to 30 fps and 120 AF/AE calculations per second while featuring 9.44 million-dot OLED Quad-XGA viewfinder that allows 240fps refresh rate for high-speed and continuous shooting. It supports 8K 30p and 4K 120p recording as well as S-Cinetone colour matrix, allowing more creative possibilities. It also comes with 3.5x faster FTP wireless transfer for ...
