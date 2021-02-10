SmallRig Releases the Full Cage for Sony Alpha 1

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 10 febbraio 2021) After1 was launched,took the lead in rolling out the kit. SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/On January 26 2021,(China) Ltd. announces1, flagship-frame mirrorless camera, drawing large number of content creators with its powerful capabilities and innovative appearance.1 has employed innovative imaging technology to enable 50.1 megapixels at up to 30 fps and 120 AF/AE calculations per second while featuring 9.44 million-dot OLED Quad-XGA viewfinder that allows 240fps refresh rate for high-speed and continuous shooting. It supports 8K 30p and 4K 120p recording as well as S-Cinetone colour matrix, allowing more creative possibilities. It also comes with 3.5x faster FTP wireless transfer for ...