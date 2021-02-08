Dungeons & Dragons: Michelle Rodriguez e Justice Smith nel cast (Di lunedì 8 febbraio 2021) Il nuovo adattamento cinematografico di Dungeons &; Dragons, capostipite dei giochi di ruolo cartacei, si arricchisce nel cast ancora una volta: il film, voluto da Hasbro e Paramount vanta ora tra i suoi protagonisti anche Michelle Rodriguez e Justice Smith. A dirigere la pellicola saranno Jonathan Goldstein e John Francis Daley, a partire da una sceneggiatura di Michael Gilio. Nel cast ci sarà anche il celebre Chris Pine, si presume nel ruolo del protagonista principale (anche se possiamo immaginare sarà un film corale con un vero e proprio "party" al centro delle vicende). Non si hanno informazioni di sorta su date d'uscita presunte e, soprattutto, sulla trama. Difficile anche solo immaginare un plot generico, dato che ... Leggi su eurogamer (Di lunedì 8 febbraio 2021) Il nuovo adattamento cinematografico di, capostipite dei giochi di ruolo cartacei, si arricchisce nelancora una volta: il film, voluto da Hasbro e Paramount vanta ora tra i suoi protagonisti anche. A dirigere la pellicola saranno Jonathan Goldstein e John Francis Daley, a partire da una sceneggiatura di Michael Gilio. Nelci sarà anche il celebre Chris Pine, si presume nel ruolo del protagonista principale (anche se possiamo immaginare sarà un film corale con un vero e proprio "party" al centro delle vicende). Non si hanno informazioni di sorta su date d'uscita presunte e, soprattutto, sulla trama. Difficile anche solo immaginare un plot generico, dato che ...

