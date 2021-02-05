FdI won' t back Draghi govt - Meloni

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : FdI won

Il Sole 24 ORE

"We reiterated to Draghi that't vote for his government in a confidence vote," Meloni, who has been calling for snap elections, said after talks. "This decision has nothing to do with ...Tornano positivi gli investimenti fissi (+2,6%) e anche gli(6,3%), perchè gli stranieri ... secondo in Asia solo alcoreano, e destinato ad apprezzarsi ancora di più: attira capitali stranieri,...ROME, FEB 5 - Brothers of Italy (FdI) leader Giorgia Meloni said Friday that she told Premier-designate Mario Draghi that her right-wing party would not back an eventual government led by the former p ...