Kozloduy Demonstrates Confidence In Westinghouse (Di giovedì 4 febbraio 2021) Contract signed for VVER nuclear fuel licensing SOFIA, Bulgaria, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Today, Westinghouse Electric Company and Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant signed a VVER-1000 nuclear fuel licensing contract for the Kozloduy power plant in Bulgaria, a major step forward in the country's energy supply diversification. "We are pleased that Kozloduy has once again demonstrated their Confidence in Westinghouse's nuclear fuel performance, an important factor allowing for the safe operation of nuclear reactors," said Tarik Choho, Westinghouse President, EMEA Operating Plant Services. "As part of Bulgaria's energy security and diversification strategy, our global capabilities allow us to offer innovative technologies and the highest level of service, for the entire ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
