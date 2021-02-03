The Tower Companies Installs Cutting Edge Far - UVC 222 Light Sanitizing Technology at The Millennium Building (Di mercoledì 3 febbraio 2021) Today, The Millennium Building is LEED Gold®, ENERGY STAR, and BOMA 360 Certified. In 2015, it also won The Outstanding Building of the Year (TOBY) Earth Award . In partnership with Healthe, Tower ... Leggi su padovanews (Di mercoledì 3 febbraio 2021) Today, Theis LEED Gold®, ENERGY STAR, and BOMA 360 Certified. In 2015, it also won The Outstandingof the Year (TOBY) Earth Award . In partnership with Healthe,...

DreamOfVenice : RT @G_Rexuk: Tre Ponti / Vista towards the leaning, C17 bell tower of Chiesa di San Martino. #Burano, #Venice, #Veneto, #filmphotography h… - ssansa55 : Italy, Ravenna, bell tower of the Basilica of St Apollinare Nuovo — Stock Photo © sansa55 #32654575 - G_Rexuk : Tre Ponti / Vista towards the leaning, C17 bell tower of Chiesa di San Martino. #Burano, #Venice, #Veneto,… - gfloriano1964 : Ascolta questa traccia: - LivingInSicily : The Scalambri Tower (Torre Scalambri), Punta Secca . . #puntasecca #sicily #montalbano #travel #travelling #blogger… -